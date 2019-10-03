On Thursday, Oct. 3, the Williston Coyotes were eliminated in team competition from WDA Regionals, falling to last year’s second place WDA West Regional squad Minot, 4-1, and also losing to Bismarck High School by a final tally of 3-2.
Despite the defeat, Williston senior Parker Rude enjoyed great individual success on the day as he collected two match wins in singles competition. Ridge Jaeger of Minot defeated Rude in the first set 7-5. However, Rude came storming back to defeat Jaeger in the next two sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Rude’s other win of the tournament came in much less strenuous fashion as he cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win in his singles matchup against Bismarck.
According to assistant tennis coach Tami Hunter, Rude is a strong candidate to represent Williston in state individual play.
“Parker played incredible today in both matches, and he played with great intensity throughout,” Hunter told the Williston Herald. “I am definitely looking for him to qualify in individuals.”
Up next for Rude and the Coyotes, they are scheduled to remain in Bismarck for state individual qualifying matches on Oct. 4 and 5.