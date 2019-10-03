In local volleyball action on Oct. 3, the Trenton Tigers defeated Williston Trinity Christian Schools at home in straight sets 25-8, 25-12 and 25-19. Trenton remains perfect in District 15 record at 6-0.
Meanwhile, the Stanley Bluejays also won that evening over Ray in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15. For Stanley, Jossi Meyer led all players with 11 kills, and teammate Raygen Lee also contributed with eight kills of her own.
Taylor Dean also made her presence felt for the Bluejays as she collected 23 assists, three blocks and two digs in the win. Danika Knox added six kills and three aces for Ray in defeat.