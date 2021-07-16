The Williston Oilers dropped a pair of tough games against the Mandan A’s on Thursday, July 15, but the Oilers were able to get some runners on base and produce some runs in the games.
Mandan won the games 12-4 and 12-1, and in that first game, the Oilers had a pair of good innings where they got their runs.
The scoring for Williston came in the fifth and sixth inning, as the Oilers scored two runs in each of those innings.
All statistics referenced are from GameChanger.
Jayden Iba kicked things off in the bottom of the fifth inning, nailing a line-drive double to center field.
During Carter Mcivor’s at-bat, Iba advanced to third on a wild pitch, and Mcivor hit a ground ball and reached on an error, allowing Iba to score for Williston’s first run.
On the error, Mcivor was able to get all the way to third base to put another runner in scoring position for the Oilers.
After the first out of the inning, Matt Goodman hit a sacrifice fly out to center field, driving in Mcivor for Williston's second run.
In the sixth inning, Kaeden Call led things off by drawing a walk. After two outs, the Oilers went on a rally.
Ethan Broome drew a walk with two outs, and with runners on first and second, Iba once again nailed a double to center field. His hit drove in Call and Broome for the Oilers’ third and fourth run.
The fun nearly kept going for Williston, as Mcivor hit a double to left field after Iba, but Iba was tagged out trying to score.
Iba ended the game leading the Oilers with two hits and two runs batted in. Mcivor and Goodman also had one RBI each.
Garrett Solberg also had two hits, and Mcivor, Goodman and Nik Rustad each had one hit.
In the 12-1 loss, Williston’s one run came in the second inning when Solberg hit a double to center field to drive in Kyle Brewer, who singled right before Solberg.
Solberg finished that game with an RBI. Mcivor led the team with two hits, and Call, Brewer and Solberg each had one hit.