The first round of Region 8 postseason volleyball has come and gone, and the semifinals of the two district tournaments set up pairs of good matches that will determine who plays for the district championships.
Here is a look at the results from the first day of action for each district.
District 15
Top-seeded Trenton had a bye for the first round. In the meantime, Alexander topped Parshall on Thursday, Oct. 28, and New Town topped Mandaree on Thursday.
Williston Trinity Christian High School also defeated White Shield.
With these results, an exciting semifinal round is set.
Trenton will take on Alexander, who is the No. 4 seed, and Williston Trinity Christian (No. 2 seed) will take on New Town, who is the No. 3 seed. These games will be played on Friday, Oct. 29.
The winners of these games will move on to the district championship game, and both teams will advance to the regional.
The losers of these games aren’t out of the running, though.
The loser of the Trenton-Alexander matchup will face the winner between White Shield and Mandaree. White Shield (No. 7 seed) and Mandaree (No. 6 seed) face off on Friday, and the following game (between that winner and loser of Trenton-Alexander) will be played on Monday, Nov. 1. The winner of that game will advance to the regional.
On the other side of the bracket, Parshall has a bye in the first round of consolation and will face the loser between Williston Trinity Christian and New Town. The game between Parshall and the loser of that matchup will be played on Monday, with the winner advancing to the regional.
District 16
Top-seeded Kenmare enjoyed a first-round bye, but the other six teams in the district battled it out on Thursday.
No. 2 Divide County beat No. 7 Burke County, No. 3 Ray beat No. 6 Powers Lake and No. 4 Stanley beat No. 5 Tioga.
Kenmare and Stanley will face off on Friday, with the winner advancing to the district title game, and Divide County and Ray will battle Friday for the same stakes.
In the consolation bracket, Tioga gets a bye, and Burke County and Powers Lake will battle for a chance to stay alive.
The loser between Divide County and Ray will face Tioga with a regional spot on the line, and the loser between Kenmare and Stanley will face the winner between Burke County and Powers Lake for a chance at a regional spot.
The district championship game, along with the other regional qualifying games, will play out on Monday.