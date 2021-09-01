Results from Century golf invite By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Members of the Williston High School girls varsity golf team pose for a photo with assistant coach Justin Graham at the first invite of the year. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston High School girls golf team had a tough day Aug. 31 in Bismarck.Overall, the Lady Coyotes placed 8th with 399 combined points.Carrie Carmichael shot 87; Tegan Graham shot 92; Scout Graham shot 102; Karrin Rustand shot 118; Berkley Poeckes shot 122; and Dani Tinklenberg shot 164.Nine teams competed at the Century Invite.Century placed first with 327 points and the team’s Leah Herbal placed first individually after shooting 76.The Lady Coyotes return to action on Sept. 7 when they compete in the Mandan Invite starting at 10 a.m. at the Prairie West Golf Course in MandanFollowing behind Century was Bismarck High (342); Legacy (350); Mandan (352); Minot (361); Dickinson (362); St. Mary’s (393); Williston (399) and Jamestown was last with 404 points.Watford City did not participate in the meet.According to the WDA, this was Century’s third meet title of the season. Also, Bismarck High posted its best finish of the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Tegan Graham Coyotes Sport Golf Century Invite Leah Herbal Carrie Carmichael Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Enerplus refines its assets with sale of "non-strategic" acres in the Bakken Angie Jacobson, 56 City Commission approves bid to begin construction of new animal control facility for police department Williston Basin International Airport prepares for Sun Country Airline's arrival as passenger boardings continue to increase Kenneth Carlson, 60 Sanford continues with plans to set up clinic, hospital in Williston Square Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Police: Man threatened, shot at another person AC/DC tribute concert moved to Upper Missouri Fairgrounds Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back