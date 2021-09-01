2021 WHS GIRLS GOLF

Members of the Williston High School girls varsity golf team pose for a photo with assistant coach Justin Graham at the first invite of the year.

 Submitted Photo

The Williston High School girls golf team had a tough day Aug. 31 in Bismarck.

Overall, the Lady Coyotes placed 8th with 399 combined points.

Carrie Carmichael shot 87; Tegan Graham shot 92; Scout Graham shot 102; Karrin Rustand shot 118; Berkley Poeckes shot 122; and Dani Tinklenberg shot 164.

Nine teams competed at the Century Invite.

Century placed first with 327 points and the team’s Leah Herbal placed first individually after shooting 76.

The Lady Coyotes return to action on Sept. 7 when they compete in the Mandan Invite starting at 10 a.m. at the Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan

Following behind Century was Bismarck High (342); Legacy (350); Mandan (352); Minot (361); Dickinson (362); St. Mary’s (393); Williston (399) and Jamestown was last with 404 points.

Watford City did not participate in the meet.

According to the WDA, this was Century’s third meet title of the season. Also, Bismarck High posted its best finish of the season.

