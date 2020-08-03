Registration for the Williston High School Clay Target League started Monday, Aug. 3 and will end Sept. 14.
Head coach Penny Slagle said since registration is open, the Coyote team’s season will start soon and they will record shooting scores for five weeks by Nov. 14.
The league will again be shooting during a modified season set forth by the USA Clay Target League.
Modified season
The spring 2020 season was modified to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now fall 2020 is following the same path.
Slagle said the team started their season in June, and because of the way the activity is run in the first place, Slagle said it made social distancing and other COVID-19 related regulations easy to follow.
According to the USA Clay Target League website, clay target is considered a low-risk sport during this time because it meets most recommendations from the National Federation of High School Associations.
Now, the Coyotes are still able to have a season because of certain advantages that naturally reduced the risk of COVID-19.
Those advantages include clay target being a non-contact sport, having all activity take place outdoors, minimal shared equipment, limited contact with shared surfaces and mass gatherings of spectators can be avoided.
However, the fall 2020 season was still modified to adapt to changing times, according to the website.
Some of the highlights of the 2020 modified season include paying registration fees at the end of the season only if a team participates and flexible score submissions. An example of this is conducting weekly events based on the school, team or shooting range schedule.
Additionally, the traditional practice or reserve week has been removed from the fall season schedule.
Any practice events are at the discretion of the teams, according to the site, and week one scores will be used for a tiebreaker for season awards.
There will not be a limit regarding the number of weekly scores that can be shot or submitted at one time and score submission for all weeks will be allowed Sept. 13 through Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. central in the Team Management System.
Also, the league will assign conferences after the scoring deadline on Nov. 17.
“By doing this, the league can confirm the actual number of participants and assign conferences using the most accurate data,” according to the website.
Awards will be mailed out after fees are paid by Dec. 1.
Life during COVID-19
Slagle said her team was still successful this year, despite having a modified season and a canceled state tournament.
“Our kids lettered this spring, we had the all-conference team announced in which we took second (last fall we took first) and that’s pretty good because in the Spring of 2018 we were in last place,” Slagle said.
She also said team member Taylor Riehl made the all state team with an average of 22.8 and was ranked 24th in the state.
Anna Glick was ranked #10 in the state for girls with an average of 21.7.
They also participated in several shoots including the second annual Best of the West Shoot in Minot.
There the team placed seventh out of 15 overall and had three members shoot perfect scores: Clay Ceynar, Colton Hodnefield and Vincent Finsaas.
“It’s just exciting to see the smile on their face and it’s so gratifying to see them practice and see them get better...and that’s what it’s all about to see them improve,” Slagle said.
Moving forward
Slagle said typically the fall season is used as a way to work with the athletes to help hone in on their skills so they improve.
That is still the plan moving forward.
“We just want to continue shooting and continue working with these young kids and helping them improve. There’s a lot of emphasis on that this fall,” she said.
Slagle said she and the other coaches will work mainly with the younger shooters to get them accustomed to the league and to shooting.
And once the fundamentals are learned, then the hours of practice begin, she said.
“The thing with trap shooting is you really need to stay focused and I think you learn that with age and experience,” Slagle said. “It’s pretty exciting to see these kids, and they love it.”
Students already in the league will receive an email with information on how to register. However, if someone is new and wants to join, Slagle said to email her at penny.slagle@willistonschools.org.