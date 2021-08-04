The Williston Parks and Recreation District has registrations ongoing for multiple activities.
Anyone interested in cross country, flag football, youth soccer and tackle football has the chance to get registered.
Here’s what to know about each activity.
Cross Country
Kids ages five through 12 can register for cross country, and the fee is $15 per participant. It will last from August 17 to September 16, with times from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cross country will be held at Spring Lake Park on Tuesdays and at the Western Star on Thursdays.
Flag Football
Registration for first through fourth grade flag football is live. The season will begin on August 23 and August 24.
Anyone looking to join can register online at www.willistonparks.com
Youth Soccer
Registration for youth soccer is live online at www.willistonparks.com. Practices will begin on August 10.
Tackle Football
Fifth and sixth grade tackle football has registration ongoing. The season will begin on August 17 and go through October. There was a parents meeting held on August 4.
The first team practices will be August 23, after the combine is held starting on August 17.