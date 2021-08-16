Coyotes logo (copy)

Registration for the Coyote clay target league is still ongoing.

In a post on Facebook, head coach Penny Slagle shared the opportunity to still register. Registration to join the league is open until September 7, and registration is open for grades six through 12.

The events available to compete in are five stand, trap and sporting clays.

The link to register is here: https://form.jotform.com/210225780056146?fbclid=IwAR23czJ3VhPCJ8ISxkP0OXh5dzKn40s8PUvK-L5KNw4nSx_Np3_fL4dEgUA.

