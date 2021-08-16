Registration still open for Coyote Clay Target League By The Williston Herald Staff Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Registration for the Coyote clay target league is still ongoing.In a post on Facebook, head coach Penny Slagle shared the opportunity to still register. Registration to join the league is open until September 7, and registration is open for grades six through 12.The events available to compete in are five stand, trap and sporting clays.The link to register is here: https://form.jotform.com/210225780056146?fbclid=IwAR23czJ3VhPCJ8ISxkP0OXh5dzKn40s8PUvK-L5KNw4nSx_Np3_fL4dEgUA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Penny Slagle League Registration Politics Coyote Clay Target League Events Opportunity Clay Load comments MOST POPULAR Police: Man masturbating in public became combative with officer when confronted NDHSAA reorganizes football into Class AA, Class A divisions North Dakota Oil production goes from flat to flatter as industry struggles to bring workers back 1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Tioga Man accused of fifth DUI since 2018 Spring Lake Park Express gets a facelift thanks to Leadership Williston project Petro-Hunt wells are out at Lake Sakakawea, now the investigation, cleanup phase begins Daycare provider accused of injuring 5-month old Ryan Pederson, 43 City Commission approves STAR Fund grants through Economic Development Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back