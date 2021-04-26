The PGA Jr. League will return to the Links of North Dakota this summer for its fourth year.
Tony Carmichael, the head coach for the Williston High School golf team and golf professional, helps organize the league and he said the emphasis of the program is to offer an introduction of golf to kids who are interested.
He said not only will they get to have that playing experience, but they’ll be able to have fun while playing.
Carmichael called it a positive learning experience where kids won’t feel the type of pressure that comes with competing on a varsity or JV team and instead be mentored by peers who have more experience and learn as they go.
According to a press release, the PGA Jr. League is modeled after other youth sports and gives kids of all skill levels an opportunity to play in a non-threatening competition.
The participants will play a two-player scramble, match play format.
However, the more advanced juniors will play to enhance their game and end up being a role model and mentor for the younger team members, according to the press release.
Kids 13 years or younger can participate.
Carmichael also said the league serves as a feeder program for the middle school and high school golf teams.
The hope is to get younger kids interested in golf and give them the chance to improve their game and eventually play in high school.
“It’s hard to get 16 year olds to start playing golf,” Carmichael said. “But when you start when they are nine or ten they’ll fall in love with the game and they’ll play for the rest of their lives.”
Numerous kids have gone through the league program and are now on varsity, he said, which has helped the varsity and JV teams grow and improve over the years.
This year, the fee per player is $350, however scholarships are available to you players who qualify for financial need.
Registration is upon and extended until May 15.
Upon registering players will receive two PGA Jr. League numbered jerseys, one performance t-shirt, 1 performance cap and one bag tag. The cost of registration also covers six practice sessions, five to six league matches (depending on the number of teams) and access to the PGA Jr. League website, mobile app and online store.
To register people can visit www.pgajuniorleague.com. If anyone needs more information they can contact Carmichael at 701-651-3553.
The coaching staff for the junior league consists of Jeff Symmonds, assistant golf professional, Noelle Garcia, shop assistant, Kaleigh Carmichael, a former Williston Coyote, and James Powers and Carrie Carmichael, current Williston Coyotes.
Carmichael said he has been teaching golf in the area since 2015 and the league started in 2018.