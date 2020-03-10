In postseason prep basketball news, the Region 8 boys championship game is scheduled to take place at the 4 Bears Event Center, in New Town, on Thursday, March 12 at 7:30.
Afterwards, the boys Class B state tournament will be held Mar. 19-21 at the Bismarck Event Center.
Meanwhile, in Class A action, Bismarck High defeated Jamestown 84-79 in overtime to win the boys WDA West Region on March 7. In the girls bracket, Legacy was victorious over Century 69-63 in the regional championship round.
Up next for Class A postseason play, the state tournament in boys and girls competition is set to begin March 12-14 at the Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, and the Fargodome, both located in Fargo.