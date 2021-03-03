The Williston Trinity Christian, Trenton and Ray high school boys basketball teams will all play in the Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament.
The tournament will be hosted at Williston State College and starts on Monday, March 8 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 9 and the championship is March 11.
On March 8 Powers Lake, the District 16 champions, will play Williston Trinity at 2 p.m.; Lewis and Clark North Shore will play Bowbells/Burke Central at 3:30 p.m.; White Shield, the District 15 champions, will play Stanley at 6:30 p.m. and Ray will play Trenton at 8 p.m.
District 16 Tournament Play
Ray placed second in the District 16 tournament after losing 65-50 to Powers Lake in an incredibly close game.
However, the fact that Ray made it to the championship round is an awesome achievement on its own.
At the start of the District 16 tournament, Ray was the No. 6 seed in the district and defeated Kenmare, the No. 3 seed.
Ray was also on a roll during the semifinals and went on to defeat Bowbells/Burke Central (the No. 2 seed at the time) 57-50.
The Ray Jays held on for as long as they could in the championship against the district’s No. 1 seed Powers Lake but in the end Powers Lake came out on top.
As for how the rest of the tournament went, Stanley High School defeated Divide County in the quarterfinals and went on to play Powers Lake in the semifinals.
Powers Lake defeated Divide County and advanced to the championship.
Burke County defeated Tioga and advanced to the semifinals to play Ray (who defeated Kenmare).
Bowbells/Burke Central and Stanley qualified for regionals after winning their respected consolation match.
As it stands, Powers Lake is the No. 1 seed in District 16, Ray is No. 2, Bowbells/Burke Central is No. 3 and Stanley is No. 4 (according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association website).
District 15 Tournament Play
White Shield was the District 15 champions and Lewis and Clark North Shore was second.
And in the quarterfinals of the District 15 tournament, Williston Trinity defeated Parshall and advanced to the semifinals to play White Shield.
White Shield defeated Williston Trinity and advanced to the championship.
Trenton defeated Alexander in the quarterfinals but lost to Lewis and Clark North Shore in the semifinals.
White Shield and Lewis and Clark met in the championship and in the end White Shield was named District 15 champions after winning 70-32.
Trenton and Williston Trinity qualified for a regional spot after winning their own respective consolation match in the District 15 tournament.
Trenton is the higher seed in the district (they were the No. 2 seed at the start of the tournament) compared to Williston Trinity (who was the No. 4 seed). Therefore, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association, Trenton finished in third place.
However, as it stands now, White Shield is the No. 1 seed, North Shore is the No. 2 seed, Trenton is the No. 3 seed and Williston Trinity is the No. 4 seed out of District 15.