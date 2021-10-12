Check out how area teams did this last week and a half, and what they’re going to be doing in the next few days.
Alexander
The Alexander football team lost to Tioga High School 38-6 on Oct. 9. The Comets’ season is over.
The Lady Comets volleyball team defeated White Shield 3-0 on Oct. 7 but lost to Tioga in three sets on Oct. 11. They are scheduled to play Killdeer on Oct. 14 and Divide County on Oct. 18.
Ray
Ray/Powers Lake football defeated Alexander 62-25 on Oct. 1 and defeated Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 58-26 on Oct. 8. They will be playing Mohall at 2 p.m. in Ray on Saturday in game one of the 9-man football playoffs.
The Lady Jays volleyball team lost to Divide County High School in two sets during the Northwest Conference Meet on Oct. 9. They lost to them again (3-0) on Oct. 11. They have three more games this season—Oct. 14 against Kenmare (away), Oct. 15 against Trinity Christian (home) and Oct. 19 against Tioga (away).
Tioga
The Pirates defeated Alexander 38-6 on Oct. 9, ending their season with a win.
The Lady Pirates lost to Divide County on Oct. 7 but defeated Alexander on Oct. 11. Now they gear up to play Powers Lake on Oct. 14 and Ray on Oct. 19.
Trenton
The Trenton football team defeated Mandaree 70-0 in the first round of the 6-man football playoffs on Oct. 9. They face Center-Stanton on Oct. 15 in the second round of playoffs. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Center, North Dakota.
The Lady Tigers volleyball team had an incredible tournament run at the Northwest Conference Meet on Oct. 9. They defeated Stanley High School, lost to Kenmare, defeated Parshall, defeated Glenburn, defeated Trinity Christian, lost to Des Lacs Burlington and defeated Divide County.
However, they lost to Divide County 3-1 on Oct. 12. Now, they prepare for their final game of the season against Powers Lake. It will at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 in Trenton.
Watford City
The Wolves football team lost 28-6 against Valley City on Oct. 8. They will host Williston for their next game which will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
The Watford City High School volleyball team picked up its second win of the season. They defeated Turtle Mountain on Oct. 12 in three sets. Next up for the Lady Wolves is an Oct. 14 home game against Mandan and an Oct. 16 home game against Century.
Williston
The Williston High School football team lost its sixth-straight game this season on Oct. 8. They lost 23-12 against Dickinson. The next Williston game is Oct. 14 in Watford City. Then they have one final game, a home game, against Bismarck High on Oct. 20.
The volleyball team lost to Bismarck High on Oct. 7. They host Bismarck Legacy on Oct. 14 and travel to Jamestown on Oct. 16.
The WHS cross country teams won the boys and girls WDA titles on Oct. 9.
The WHS girls swimming and diving team lost to Century on Oct. 9 and Minot on Oct. 12.
Williston Trinity Christian
The Lady Crusaders volleyball team defeated New Town on Oct. 8 and lost to Trenton on Oct. 9. They gear up to face Ray on the road on Oct. 14.
The boys cross country team won the West Region Class B JV title on Oct. 9. They also placed sixth at the Medicine Hole Cross Country Meet on Oct. 12. They head to Plentywood, Montana on Oct. 16 for another meet.