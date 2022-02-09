Purchase Access

The latest ND Class B Basketball Polls of the 2021-22 season were released Monday, Feb. 7.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16) 13-0 160

2. Kindred 13-1 143

3. Ellendale 14-0 125

4. Flasher 15-1 93

5. Powers Lake 14-0 91

6. Enderlin 11-4 86

7. North Border 12-1 71

8. Central Cass 11-2 49

9. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 10-2 31

10T. Shiloh Christian 13-2 14

10T. Thompson 11-4 14

Others Receiving Votes: Beulah (11-4), North Star (13-2), Surrey (13-2).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (14) 17-0 158

2. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (2) 17-0 146

3. Garrison 18-0 119

4. Central cass 15-2 105

5. Grafton 13-3 82

6. Thompson 12-3 58

7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 18-1 56

8. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 13-2 41

9. Rugby 16-2 36

10. Linton-HMB 15-3 35

Others Receiving Votes: Hatton/Northwood (17-1), Shiloh Christian (16-4), Glen Ullin-Hebron (16-2), Our Redeemer’s (16-3).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

