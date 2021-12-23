Purchase Access

Bismarck Century still tops the Class A boys and girls basketball polls this week. 

The latest polls were released Wednesday, Dec. 22 and shows that Century's boys and girls teams received 13 and 12 first place votes. 

There were only three WDA teams represented in the poll.

The Class A boys and girls basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball Poll

1. Bismarck Century (13) 6-0 65

2. Bismarck High 5-0 47

3. Fargo Davies 4-1 33

4. West Fargo High 4-1 21

5. Minot High 5-1 18

Others Receiving Votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (4-1), Bismarck St. Mary's (4-2), Fargo North (4-2).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

North Dakota Class A Girls Basketball Poll

1. Bismarck Century (12) 5-0 64

2. West Fargo High (1) 5-0 51

3. Bismarck High 4-0 35

4. Minot High 5-0 23

5. Fargo Davies 4-1 19

Others Receiving Votes: Grand Forks Red River (4-0).

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

