Dylan Tabbert, a senior on the Ray High School baseball team, was named to the second All-State team for Class B baseball.
The first and second All-State teams are voted on by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.
Tabbert is is an outfielder and catcher for the Ray Jays.
Over the course of the season he had 66 total plate appearances with 55 at bats and finished the season with a .400 batting average.
He had 22 hits, 15 singles, five doubles, one triple and one home run this season.
In total he also had 12 runs batted in and 17 runs scored.
The Ray Jays finished the season with an 8-14 record.
Thirty-four athletes were selected (20 for the first team and 14 for the second).
The athletes were from 23 different schools.