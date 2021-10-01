The Ray High School volleyball team picked up a nice victory over Stanley on Thursday, September 30.
The Lady Jays swept Stanley 3-0, winning each set by good scores. Ray won the first set 25-15, the second set 25-16 and the third set 25-12.
Stanley hung with Ray a little bit in the first two sets, but the Lady Jays closed out the match strong in the third set.
Leading Ray’s offensive attack were a couple of players who racked up more than 10 kills.
Brooklynn Ray led the team with 14 kills, and Maelee Cancade wasn’t far behind with 12 kills of her own.
Erika Ketelsen added four kills, Addyson Johnson added three kills, Suede Daly added two kills and Cassidy Skor had one kill.
Skor led the team with 26 kills. Johnson had three assists, Ray had two assists and Daly and KateLynn Skor each had one assist.
Ray put on a team effort defensively.
Daly led the team with 12 digs, being the only Lady Jay to hit double digits.
KateLynn Skor came close, recording nine digs, and Johnson added six.
Cassidy Skor and Cancade each had four digs as well, and Ray added two digs.
On top of that, Ray and Ketelsen each had two stuff blocks, and Daly had one such block.
The next games for Ray are on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2 as part of the Laker Invite at Des Lacs- Burlington High School, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.