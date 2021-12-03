The Ray/Powers Lake High School football team will be playing in Class B, 11-man football starting fall 2022.
The Outlaws will be playing in 11B, Region 3 as opposed to Class B, 9-man, Region 8.
Also joining them from Region 8 is Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central.
This decision to move both teams was approved at the Dec. 2 North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors meeting.
The reason for the two teams moving up a class is a result of increased enrollments, according to the NDHSAA.
But this wasn’t the only change in Class B football.
According to the NDHSAA’s new 2022 Football Regions document, several teams in each of the eight regions of Class B, 9 man football were moved around.
For example, Lewis & Clark, Parshall and Surrey played in Region 7 this year.
Next year they will be playing in Region 8.
There wasn’t a clear indication why this happened as of press time Friday afternoon, however looking at the list of schools it was noted that in Region 3 two schools that played in 6-man football this year moved up to 9-man.
Those schools were North Border and Midway/Minto.
North Border, in fact, was the 2021-2022 North Dakota 6-man Football Champion.
These are just a few examples of the notable changes made.
Class B football teams weren’t the only ones who saw organizational changes.
The Bismarck St. Mary’s football team, which played in Class A, 11A, West this year, was bumped up to Class A, 11AA, West for next year.
St. Mary’s will be playing against Williston, Bismarck Century, Bismarck High, Bismarck Legacy, Mandan and Minot.
Remaining in Class A, 11A is Watford City, Turtle Mountain Community High School, Jamestown and Dickinson.
These changes were all from the Realignment Committee.
Other changes from the committee included football start dates for the 2022 season.
According to the NDHSAA, the first allowable practice date for all divisions will now be August 4 and first allowable contest date for all divisions will now be August 18.
In softball news, the Board placed Hazen (Region 4) and Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (Region 2) into Class B softball regions for competition during the 2022 season.
Other items that the board acted on:
Approved NDHSAA State Tournament site recommendations made by the Combined Tournament Committee for the 2028-29 school year. 7-Year NDHSAA Tournament Site Rotation
Approved recommendations for officials’ game fees for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years made by the North Dakota Officials Association (NDOA).
The next scheduled Board meeting is January 20 in Valley City.
Here’s the supporting document showing the 2022 football classifications: