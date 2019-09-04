Following a 26-21 road loss to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood in the opening week of the season, the Ray/Powers Lake Jays rebounded nicely in their second game, earning a 59-18 victory over Parshall/White Shield on Friday, Aug. 30.
According to first year Jays co-head coach Seth Wisthoff, his club's execution and effort level were the keys to victory. In particular, Wisthoff says the exploits of junior quarterback Noah Fredrickson allowed the Jays to have a huge day offensively. "He threw six touchdowns to five different receivers, which obviously helped get everybody involved," Wisthoff told the Williston Herald. "Noah also ran for a touchdown as well. Also, our special teams put us in good position all night and we were able to capitalize."
Now 1-1 on the season, Wisthoff reveals that in order for RPL to replicate performances like they had against PWS, his team needs to maintain discipline and focus throughout the ups and downs of the game. "We have some maturing to do, both on and off the field with this group, but our last game on Friday night was step in the right direction," the coach adds. "It hurt us against MLS, and is still something that we will be working on this week."
The next test for the Jays will be on the road against the Trenton Tigers (0-2) on Friday, Sept. 6. Although Trenton is coming off a 65-0 defeat at the hands of Lewis and Clark in their last contest on Aug. 30, coach Wisthoff understands his club cannot afford to take the Tigers lightly. "We know they have some kids that are pretty athletic. For us to win, we are going to have to stay disciplined and bring our best effort on every snap," the RPL coach continues.