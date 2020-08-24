The Ray-Powers Lake co-op high school football team won its season-opener Friday, August 21 against the Mohall-Lanford-Sherwood Mavericks at Powers Lake High School.
These are the important plays and things to know about the Outlaws’ 34-14 victory to start their season:
1. Touchdowns for the Outlaws came from quarterback Noah Fredrickson, wide receiver Tyson Enget and wide receiver Noah Schroeder. Enget and Schroeder both had two scores for the Outlaws.
Fredrickson wasted no time giving the Outlaws the lead, as he ran the ball in for a touchdown just a little over a minute into the game to give his team a 7-0 lead. Enget scored his first touchdown in the second quarter, as he caught a punt around midfield and ran down the opposing sideline for the score, giving Ray-Powers Lake a 13-2 lead.
In the third quarter, after the Mavericks took a 14-13 lead, the Outlaws faced a fourth and four at the Mavericks’ 33 yard line. Enget ran a slant route over the middle of the field and had nothing but green on his way to the end zone after catching Fredrickson’s pass, giving the Outlaws a 19-14 lead.
Schroeder took care of the scoring in the fourth, catching a pass and scoring three minutes into the fourth quarter to help give the Outlaws a 27-14 lead. Finally, with 1:22 left in the game and the Mavericks being desperate, Schroeder intercepted a pass and ran it in for the Outlaws’ final score.
2. The Mavericks ran the ball really well in the first half, breaking out big runs and extending drives and getting a score. Both of the Mavericks’ touchdowns came on running plays. The changes Ray-Powers Lake made at halftime shut down the Mavericks’ running game in the second half and rendered their offense ineffective.
“We made just a few small adjustments and changed our angles up front, and that seemed to make a big difference. They were getting some angles and some double teams in the first half, and we switched some things up and I think our team responded to that,” said Outlaws head coach Seth Wisthoff.
3. Defensive stops and some grit were big factors in the Outlaws’ win. In the first half, the Mavericks got in the red zone on their second drive but fumbled on a run up the middle, which the Outlaws recovered.
Wisthoff said getting big defensive stops like that throughout the game are good motivators and confidence builders throughout a game. On top of that, once the team got going and started scoring and playing better in the second half, he said it came down to the team’s drive to keep going.
“What I really appreciate is our guys, after the play, were grabbing their toes because their calves were cramping, things like that. It was hot to start out with, but then they kept playing through that, and when your guys can show up and play through a little adversity, everybody else kind of feeds off of that,” Wisthoff said.
Williston sports reporter Analicia Haynes contributed to this story.