Tyson Enget, #3 on the Ray/Powers Lake football team, ran 75 yards on a kick return to score a touchdown for the Outlaws.
There was only 11 seconds left on the clock, and the Outlaws won the Sept. 18 game 48-14.
Just a minute before that though, the Lewis & Clark Bombers scored their second and final touchdown and after a two point conversion it seemed as though the game was over.
The Outlaws led 42-14 before the final touchdown, but there was still time left on the clock and enough time for the Bombers to kick.
When Enget caught the ball, there was an opening in the middle and with no defenders near him and surrounded by his teammates he ran.
No one touched him as he ran and no one on the sidelines saw it coming, not even Outlaws head coach Seth Wisthoff.
Wisthoff said that he was removing his headset and turned to put it down. When he looked back to the field, Enget ran past him.
"I am glad that we ran our kick return like how we're supposed to," Wisthoff said. "That's something that we practice all the time and if we don't always get a bunch of chances to do it, you want to take advantage of those opportunities (when they become available)."
During the game, everything seemed to go right for the Outlaws with their first touchdown debuting about seven minutes in the first quarter.
Noah Schroeder, #21 for the Outlaws, ran 70 yards to score the first touchdown and Gracin Schroeder, #12, scored the first two-point conversion.
Then, with less than three minutes left in the first quarter, the Outlaws scored another touchdown after Enget ran a 75-yard punt return. The attempted two-point conversion was no good.
But the Outlaws left the first quarter with a 14-0 lead, and the action did not end there.
In the second quarter, Enget made his second touchdown, the third for the team, after catching a long pass. The two-point was good and the score was 22-0.
Then, Lane Veach, #2 for the Outlaws, scored the fourth touchdown but toward the end of the third quarter the Bombers made a big push that ultimately led them to their first touchdown.
Entering the final quarter, Jace Nelson, #7 for the Outlaws, scored the fifth touchdown for the team and Enget ran another 70 yards to score the sixth (his third) one with six minutes left.
Noah also got the last two-point conversion.
In every quarter the Outlaws made some moves whether it was the touchdowns, blocking or tackling, an interception or picking up a fumble.
The defense also consistently put pressure on the Bombers' quarterback, with players like Levi Kinney (#99) and Tucker Kearsley (#30) working to break through.
The Outlaws are now 4-0 in their region after Friday's game and go on to play Surrey High School on Sept. 25 in Surrey.