The Ray-Powers Lake co-op football team is a dominant force in the 9-man football scene.
Whether it is offensively or defensively, the Outlaws have succeeded in nearly every aspect of the game so far, and statistics back up this claim.
Offense
The team's offense has been putting up big numbers all season.
The Outlaws, en route to a 4-0 record, have scored 38 points per game on average. That is a great scoring average, and by getting such a high score consistently, it puts opponents in a tight spot to have to match that to earn a win against Ray-Powers Lake.
Taking charge of the offense is Noah Fredrickson, who has been great as the Outlaws’ quarterback.
He is averaging 243 passing yards per game, and he has 14 passing touchdown passes while only throwing one interception.
As for who Fredrickson likes to throw to, he does a good job of getting passes to multiple receivers, but the two who have done a lot of the scoring have been Tyson Enget and Jace Nelson.
Enget averages 82 receiving yards per game and has six touchdowns this season, and Nelson averages 81.75 receiving yards per game, to go along with four touchdowns this season.
Much like the receiving core, the Outlaws have multiple players who can take a handoff or pitch in the backfield and get things going in the running game.
The two players who have racked up the most rushing yards are Noah and Gracin Schroeder. Noah Schroeder led the Outlaws in rushing yards for two games, as did Gracin Schroeder.
Noah Schroeder has averaged 34 yards per game on the ground, in the two games where he recorded yardage, and Gracin Schroeder has averaged 57.5 yards per game, in the two where he tallied yardage.
As a whole, though, the Outlaws have not scored many times through rushing, as the team only has three running touchdowns.
Gracin Schroeder has one, and Fredrickson and Favian Hudson each have one too. Cain Dosch, Tyler Lindstrom and Enget have also been used out of the backfield.
Defense
On defense, the Outlaws have consistently been tough on opposing teams’ offenses and have not given up a lot of points.
Through the first four games, the Outlaws have given up 18 points per game, which is not too bad considering they are scoring twice that much each game.
Noah Schroeder is one of the tackling leaders for Ray-Powers Lake, as he has 35 solo tackles on the season and has led the team in tackles in three games.
Nelson, Enget and John Ketelson have also tallied a fair amount of tackles this season, but there is not just one or two players to thank for the stout defense because every game, a different player has stepped up and made a lot of tackles.
On average, 15.5 players get a solo tackle or assist on a tackle, meaning that everyone on the defensive side of the ball is contributing to the tough Outlaws defense.
Ketelson leads the team in sacks, with six sacks, and Gracin Schroeder, Tucker Kearsley and Luke Fraunfelter have each recorded a sack also.
Enget leads the team with two interceptions, and Nelson, Noah Schroeder and Wyatt Bothe each have one interception.
On both sides of the ball this season, the Outlaws have had multiple players in each area contributing to the overall success, which is an important thing.
Getting production from different players adds to the overall potency of the team, and these statistics show why Ray-Powers Lake has been such a force so far in 9-man football.
* The information used in this article was collected from the Hudl.com stat reports sent after every game by head coach Seth Wisthoff.