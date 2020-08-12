Ray— Practice makes perfect.
A cliché that holds true for the Ray High School and Powers Lake football team.
Young football players from two different areas convened on the field in Ray at 2 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 11 for Day 2 of practice, and saying it was hot, is a gross understatement.
Practice was from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a break between 4 and 5 p.m.
And for the first hour, three groups underwent three different types of drills which focused on different and often simple elements of the game such as passing.
Each group rotated between the three areas a few times, while their coaches shouted tips and advice about their footing, when they needed to move, how fast they needed to move and how quickly they needed to learn everything.
But they also told them what they did well on, and encouraged them to try it again, over and over again.
An occasional cool breeze and several water breaks offered some relief to the football players, all ranging from 9th to 12th grades as they practiced wearing black helmets and black jerseys.
“Every time we take a water break, you get a drink,” said head coach Seth Wisthoff during short breaks between practice. “We have to stay hydrated.”
But the heat was nothing, if it meant being able to actually practice.
“It feels pretty good,” Wisthoff said about having a fall season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Yesterday was about the first normal day that I feel like I had in the last maybe two or three months.”
In July, the North Dakota High School Athletic Association and Western Dakota Association gave the greenlight to fall sports this year but with the COVID-19 pandemic looming overhead, several guidelines and recommendations were issued for each fall sport to follow.
Wisthoff said although it has been chaos trying to get everything ready, being able to get away from all that and hear the football being thrown around feels "pretty good."
And the student-athletes are pumped too, he said, claiming that they feel the same sort of release being able to go back to some type normal.
Because of this, Wisthoff said the team will do what they have to even though they are not used to it, just to have their season.
“We have a few of (the team members) on quarantine right now, several of them come back tomorrow so it’ll be nice to get most of our guys back,” he said. “We have masks on the bus, distancing between practices, it’s not something we’re used to and not something they enjoy but what we keep saying is, you know, if you want to have a season we need to take some of these measures to make it work.”
After another water break, the group split up into two teams, one wore black the other threw on yellow practice jerseys.
They lined up, and practiced different plays while those on defense tried to learn what the next move will be.
Wisthoff said it is hard to tell which athletes in particular will shine this season, given the amount of talen he said a lot of guys have. They said they will see what happens as practice unfold and the roster is finalized by the end of the week.
However, for right now he said they are going to focus on making each day better than the last.
“For right now, we focus on getting better each and every day and if we get better then we know we’re going to have an opportunity to win every game we play in,” he said. “You got to take it one week at a time, it’s kind of a cliche thing but it’s the truth.”
The first varsity game is a home game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 in Powers Lake against Mohall.