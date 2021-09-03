Tyson Enget, No. 3 for the Ray/Powers Lake football team, is just a few feet away from the endzone as he loosens his grip on the ball and smiles during a September 18, 2020 game against the Lewis & Clark Bombers. Enget ran 75 yards on a kick return to score this touchdown for the Outlaws, which was the last one of the game. They scored with only 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter and won the game 48-14.
The latest media poll for Class B football was released on Wednesday, September 1, and the Ray/Powers Lake football team is favored well in the 9B poll.
Ray/Powers Lake was put in fourth place in the poll after starting the season 2-0.
The other teams in the top five include LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (first), New Salem-Almont (second), Cavalier (third) and South Border (fifth).
All the teams in the top five of the poll have started 2-0 this season, but LaMoure-Litchville/Marion is a heavy favorite so far. It was the only team to receive first-place votes, garnering all 15.
Only one team with a 1-1 record, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, received any votes in the poll, otherwise every team considered at the top is 2-0 so far, so 9B is going to be a very competitive division this season.
The polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).