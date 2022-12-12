Luke Olson takes the jumpshot Ray

Senior Luke Olson (#25) takes the jump shot against New Town 

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

The Ray Jays hosted the New Town Eagles on Friday night, with both the varsity boys' and girls' basketball teams playing on the court. 

Bailey Grove takes the shot

Senior Bailey Grove (#2) takes the shot against New Town 

The Lady Jays fell to the Eagles after winning their previous two games, 51-17. Ball control and playing under pressure will be the new focus heading into practice before their next game against Powers Lake on Dec 17.

Maddix Falk looks to pass

Junior Maddix Falk (#5) looks to pass against New Town
Ray Boy's Basketball 2022-23 Brody Ceynar

Freshman Brody Ceynar (#3) looks to pass against New Town 


