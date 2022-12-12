The Ray Jays hosted the New Town Eagles on Friday night, with both the varsity boys' and girls' basketball teams playing on the court.
The Lady Jays fell to the Eagles after winning their previous two games, 51-17. Ball control and playing under pressure will be the new focus heading into practice before their next game against Powers Lake on Dec 17.
"We will need to improve against a press by playing under control, making the correct reads and making accurate passes," Head Coach Matthew Heier said. "Turnovers hurt us and are something that we need to clean up as the season progresses."
The Lady Jays sit at .500 on the young season with a record of 2-2.
The boys team had their season opener in a closely contested game all night. It was a game of defense until the closing minutes of the game when New Town capitalized on a couple of late buckets, giving them momentum to close the game with a win. The Jays lost 40-29.
"Biggest things I took away from the game is we have to play with more assertion and learn to not being content with outcomes. We are not a confident group right now and we are afraid of making a mistake, and we will have to work very hard at building our confidence, allow ourselves to play hard knowing mistakes are going to happen, then taking those mistakes and learning from them," Head Coach Michael Bergstrom said.
The boys team will have the weekend to rest before the "Lions Tourney" begins Dec. 13-16 in Stanley.