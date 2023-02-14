Jordynn Whiteford from Ray High School signed to Dickinson State University's wrestling team on Monday, making her the first female wrestler to sign to play at college-level since girls wrestling has been sanctioned in North Dakota.
Whiteford gained interest in wrestling after her jujitsu teammates told her that she was a "natural wrestler." She said that she was nervous about being the only female wrestler in the Firestorm Wrestling Club at at first, but the support from her coaches and teammates eased her nerves.
"It was definitely nerve wracking at first," Whiteford said. "I was like 'do I really want to be the only female wrestler?' Turns out, it actually ended up being really fun. I got lots of support from the coaches and the boys as my teammates."
Due to a state technical rule, the wrestling club was registered under a boys wrestling club only, and not a co-op, which meant Whiteford couldn't wrestle this year. That is, until principal Matthew Heier stepped in.
About a month ago, Dickinson State University reached out to Whiteford.
"Originally, I was going to go to North Dakota State College of Science for Meat and Sciences because I wanted to run a butcher shop. That has been my goal for about two years now. Dickinson had a meat lab, so it was two things I want in one - so I just thought it was the perfect fit," Whiteford said.
Whiteford's important signing is already becoming an inspiration to others, convincing other girls to join the high school team next season.
"I even convinced some other girls to come out next year, so I think I'll be a role model," Whiteford said.