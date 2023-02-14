Jordynn Whiteford from Ray High School signed to Dickinson State University's wrestling team on Monday, making her the first female wrestler to sign to play at college-level since girls wrestling has been sanctioned in North Dakota. 

Whiteford gained interest in wrestling after her jujitsu teammates told her that she was a "natural wrestler." She said that she was nervous about being the only female wrestler in the Firestorm Wrestling Club at at first, but the support from her coaches and teammates eased her nerves. 



