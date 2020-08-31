Michelle Dolan, the head coach for Ray High School volleyball, has coached volleyball for over 30 years and after coaching for that long, her experience and ability to tell it like it is stands out.
COVID-19 will most likely affect her team, and although she hopes it won’t, she said they are taking all the precautions necessary to keep everyone safe but also preparing for the worst case scenario.
“We’re just sure hoping that it doesn’t affect many, but I’m sure we’re going to have some cases; that’s just how it's going to go,” Dolan said regarding COVID-19.
Dolan said overall, they have to be prepared for anything, and prepared they are.
During an Aug. 21 practice, Dolan had everyone spread out in the gym so they maintained at least six feet apart for most of the time, per North Dakota High School Athletic Association guidelines.
Although difficult, she tried to do this by keeping people in their own group or pod and having those pods spread out.
She also separated their water bottles on the bleachers so when the girls took a break they maintained six feet in distance.
When they were not practicing they wore masks, and Dolan wore her mask during an interview with The Herald.
“Some parts we can control, some parts we can’t,” she said in regards to following guidelines during practice.
But this type of safety and precaution goes beyond their practices.
Ray will be hosting their own invitational for their region, called the Northwest Conference Invite, and Dolan said they have a game plan for all the teams in attendance.
With more bathrooms this year because of an addition to the school, Dolan said every team will be able to have a separate area for their locker room and there will also be enough bleacher space for every team to sit away from each other.
Also, no fans would be allowed to attend but they will still be streaming the tournament, so people can watch from home.
This is just an example of what Dolan and her team are doing to be safe.
“We’re trying to think of what would come up and what might happen,” she said. “We’ll just have to follow the guidelines.”
And she said even though the virus might not necessarily affect the kids as much, it might affect her.
“I’m trying to be a little more safer around them and whatnot,” she said.
In addition to safety, she also said she is preparing her team to be ready in case one or more of her players falls sick.
“It might happen that all four seniors can’t play so... I was just practicing weird rotations today with different people in different spots other than what they normally would be in, (because if COVID-19 affects some members of the team) we have to be prepared,” Dolan said. “It probably will happen (cases of COVID-19) and if we can’t reschedule we will probably have to play with whoever we have so I mean, that’s what we’re trying to prepare for mentally.”
The season ahead
Dolan said there are several returning varsity members who will be bringing necessary experience into the season.
With that in mind, she said she is looking to improve over last year. They ended up fourth in state for their region and Dolan said that was because of an inexperienced team.
However, having had time to grow and practice she said she is hoping to try new things and improve elements such as teamwork and their setting game, something she said was weak last year.
She also said she wants to focus on their serve-receive and digging.
“If we can get that first good pass then maybe we can get the set and the kill and working on that is a big goal,” Dolan said. “We’re trying something different as far as offense and I think with experience you can try new things and we’re hoping to up our game a little bit.”
Regardless, Dolan said overall she is just glad that they’ll get to play even if it is only for a few games.