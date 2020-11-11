Michelle Dolan, the head coach for the Ray High School volleyball team, said just about every year she has one personal goal that she hopes her team can achieve.
That goal is to be one of the top four schools in the district and the region, and this year the Lady Jays accomplished that goal despite what seemed like odds being stacked against them toward the end of their season.
The Ray High School volleyball team bested the Williston Trinity Christian team in three out of four sets on Nov. 10 securing another chance at winning the Region 8 championship.
Ray has advanced to take on Kenmare in the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class B Region 8 Volleyball Tournament semifinal, which will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Kenmare.
Kenmare is the No. 1 seed in District 16, but Thursday's match will be the first time Ray will play Kenmare this season.
That's because the Lady Jays could not play the last four games of their season, which included a game against Kenmare.
They were in a COVID-19 related quarantine the two or so weeks before the District 16 Tournament that started Oct. 29.
The last regular season game Ray played was Oct. 8 against Parshall High School.
But when Ray returned to game play on Oct. 29 (the start of the District 16 Tournament), it was still the No. 2 seed in the district.
During the tournament, Ray defeated Bowbells/Burke Central in the first round, lost to Tioga High School in the second round but beat Stanley High School in one of two final consolation matches thus qualifying for a regional tournament spot.
Ray finished districts in the top four and despite the outcome of Thursday's regional match, the team will still finish in the top four in the region—which is Dolan's goal.
Now, the team is working
But Dolan said if the team plays like they did against Trinity Tuesday night, then they won't have an opportunity to defeat Kenmare.
On Tuesday night, Ray won the first set 25-18, the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-21. Trinity won the second set 25-23.
Additionally, Ray had 16 service aces, 48 kills, 36 assists, two stuff blocks and 115 digs.
Dolan said said overall her team's serving was good and they did finish with 16 aces.
She said Cassidy Skor and Cindy Larson showed up at the end with a good serving game in the last two sets that kept the team in the game, especially when their hitters were not producing what they should have been.
However, she said the team's passing game and their serve-receive was lacking.
"(We had) too many balls that should have been nice, settable balls for us, but we turned them into passing them over and giving (Trinity) free balls," Dolan said. "That's what needs to improve if we're going to play a tough game in our next step (toward the championship)."
Ultimately, Dolan said if she could have had the option, she would have rather the team be in quarantine at that start of the season as opposed to when it did happen.
"We were in the flow of things pretty good, we were doing fair and then had that blank spot and now it's just trying to get that chemistry and movement back and we're not quite moving the way I feel we could be if we would've had a few more matches," Dolan said.
But as they prepare for Kenmare, she said there are two other things they need to look at for—Kenmare's hitters and blockers.
She said her team will have to be ready for anything and they will need to be able to cover their hitters.
But in the end, she said if they work together, they have a chance.
"If they work together as a team and have a good attitude and just get that, 'go for everything' type (of mindset) and get a little bit more in the flow of things, then we can be competitive with anybody," Dolan said. "You always hope for that at the end of the season."