Trenton vs Ray boys bball

Ray's Johnathan Ketelsen looks to pass the ball during a Jan. 23 basketball game against Trenton. The Trenton Tigers won the game 41-38.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Ray High School boys basketball team is back representing District 16 this year. 

The Jays open the season on Dec. 10 and will host their first home game in January. 

Here's a look at their roster and schedule. 

Roster

3 Chase Kunze 11 Guard 

4 Connor Helde 10 Forward 

5 Wyatt Bothe 11 Guard 

20 Jace Nelson 12 Guard 

21 Joseph Helde 9 Forward 

22 Lane Ray 10 Center 

24 Karter Hartsoch 10 Guard 

25 Lucas Olson 11 Forward 

31 Jessie Gray 10 Guard

32 Steven Ginther 10 Forward 

33 Kasen Bergstrom 9 Guard

34 Austyn Cvancara 10 Center

Schedule

Dec. 10 7 p.m. Away New Town High School

Dec. 13 6 p.m. - Dec. 17 9 p.m. Away Stanley Lions Tournament

Dec. 30 7 p.m. Away Divide County High School

Jan. 6 7 p.m. Away Bowbells/Burke Central

Jan. 10 7:15 p.m. Home Kenmare High School

Jan. 11 7 p.m. Home Powers Lake High School

Jan. 15 7 p.m. Home Mondak - Grenora/Westby

Jan. 18 7 p.m. Home Divide County High School

Jan. 21 7 p.m. Away Parshall High School

Jan. 22 4:30 p.m. Home Trenton High School

Jan. 28 7 p.m. Away Tioga High School

Jan. 29 7 p.m. Away Westhope/Newburg Venue: Berthold

Feb. 1 7 p.m. Away Stanley High School

Feb. 8 7 p.m. Home Tioga High School

Feb. 14 7 p.m. Away Lewis & Clark, North Shore-Plaza

Feb. 15 7 p.m. Home Alexander High School

Feb. 19 7 p.m. Home Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold

Feb. 25 4:30 p.m. - Feb. 28 9 p.m. Away District 16 Tournament Venue: Stanley High School

Mar. 7 3 p.m. - Mar. 10 10 p.m. Away 2022 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament Venue: Williston State College

Mar. 17 1 p.m. - Mar. 19 10 p.m. Away 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament Venue: Minot State Dome

Tags

Load comments