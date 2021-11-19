Ray boys basketball release roster, schedule; 1st game set for Dec. 10 Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Nov 19, 2021 Nov 19, 2021 Updated 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ray's Johnathan Ketelsen looks to pass the ball during a Jan. 23 basketball game against Trenton. The Trenton Tigers won the game 41-38. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? The Ray High School boys basketball team is back representing District 16 this year. The Jays open the season on Dec. 10 and will host their first home game in January. Here's a look at their roster and schedule. Roster3 Chase Kunze 11 Guard 4 Connor Helde 10 Forward 5 Wyatt Bothe 11 Guard 20 Jace Nelson 12 Guard 21 Joseph Helde 9 Forward 22 Lane Ray 10 Center 24 Karter Hartsoch 10 Guard 25 Lucas Olson 11 Forward 31 Jessie Gray 10 Guard32 Steven Ginther 10 Forward 33 Kasen Bergstrom 9 Guard34 Austyn Cvancara 10 CenterScheduleDec. 10 7 p.m. Away New Town High SchoolDec. 13 6 p.m. - Dec. 17 9 p.m. Away Stanley Lions TournamentDec. 30 7 p.m. Away Divide County High SchoolJan. 6 7 p.m. Away Bowbells/Burke CentralJan. 10 7:15 p.m. Home Kenmare High SchoolJan. 11 7 p.m. Home Powers Lake High SchoolJan. 15 7 p.m. Home Mondak - Grenora/WestbyJan. 18 7 p.m. Home Divide County High SchoolJan. 21 7 p.m. Away Parshall High SchoolJan. 22 4:30 p.m. Home Trenton High SchoolJan. 28 7 p.m. Away Tioga High SchoolJan. 29 7 p.m. Away Westhope/Newburg Venue: BertholdFeb. 1 7 p.m. Away Stanley High SchoolFeb. 8 7 p.m. Home Tioga High SchoolFeb. 14 7 p.m. Away Lewis & Clark, North Shore-PlazaFeb. 15 7 p.m. Home Alexander High SchoolFeb. 19 7 p.m. Home Lewis & Clark High School - BertholdFeb. 25 4:30 p.m. - Feb. 28 9 p.m. Away District 16 Tournament Venue: Stanley High SchoolMar. 7 3 p.m. - Mar. 10 10 p.m. Away 2022 NDHSAA Class B, Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament Venue: Williston State CollegeMar. 17 1 p.m. - Mar. 19 10 p.m. Away 2022 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament Venue: Minot State Dome Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roster Venue School Education Schedule Ray High School Basketball Team Home Game District Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 16 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Candace Wagner, 49 Joshua Alan Rhoads, 15 Lola D'Vine chosen as River's Edge featured artist for November Williams County commits $5 million to regional CTE center Bond set at $500,000 for Williston man involved in fatal accident Scot T. 