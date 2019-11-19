In 2018-2019, the Powers Lake Ranchers boys basketball team managed to reel off 17 consecutive victories, and in the process, won both district and regional championships.
The Ranchers concluded their season with a seventh place finish in the Class B statewide tournament. However, with the loss of five graduating seniors from last year's club, Powers Lake head basketball coach Jordan Carlson acknowledges there will be an adjustment period heading into this season.
"We lost quite a bit of leadership, so we will be looking for guys to step up and fill their roles," Carlson told the Williston Herald. "The biggest thing will just be getting guys working together."
Coming into the 2019-2020 campaign, Powers Lake will have three seniors who will be relied upon to lead by example; Isaac Nordloef, Wyatt Puckett, and Landon Loveless. Meanwhile, the Ranchers will have a total of six juniors who also are expected to contribute; Noah Frederickson, Carter Rystedt, Jerome Edwards, Tucker Kearsley, Levi Kinney and Noah Shroeder.
Younger players such as lone sophomore Cainbridge Dosch, as well as freshmen Tyson Enget and Gracin Shroeder are also going to have opportunities to produce this year. According to coach Carlson, having good continuity within a team structure will allow this year's Ranchers to unlock their full potential on the floor.
"We need to play good team basketball, and learn how to play together without the guys we graduated last year," the Powers Lake coach adds. "They were great leaders, and we will need some guys to step up and fill their roles."
In addition to finding players capable of expanding their roles this year, coach Carlson says his favorite part about gearing up for a brand new season is being around a group of student-athletes who are extremely passionate about the game of basketball.
"It is always fun to get back in the gym and start a new season and watch the kids progress as the season goes on," Carlson continues. "It should be a fun season."