Winter sports are officially underway at Watford City High School and there is still one more game for the boys basketball team in December.
The boys basketball team will face Bismarck Legacy on Dec. 29 for their final game of 2020 before the start of the new year.
The Lady Wolves have completed December game play as of Dec. 22 when they defeated Minot High School 57-46.
Wrestling also finished December 2020 competition after a loss on Dec. 19 to Legacy.
Girls basketball will start 2021 game play on Jan. 16 when they face Jamestown, wrestling will pick back up on Jan. 14 in a match against Bismarck St. Mary’s and boys basketball starts 2021 on Jan. 2 in a home game against Mandan.
Although the schedules are final as of Dec. 14, they are still subject to change based on changing COVID-19 conditions.
All schedules were found on the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Dec. 29 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy High School
Jan. 2 3 p.m. vs. Mandan High School
Jan. 15 7:45 p.m. @ Mandan High School
Jan. 16 3:30 p.m. @ Jamestown High School
Jan. 19 7:45 p.m. @ Williston High School
Jan. 21 5:45 p.m. vs. Dickinson
Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s
Jan. 29 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School
Jan. 30 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Feb. 5 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck Legacy High School
Feb. 9 7 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary’s
Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. @ Minot
Feb. 20 3:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School
Feb. 23 7:45 p.m. vs. Williston High School
March 4 3 p.m. — March 6 10 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Boys Basketball Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center
March 11 2 p.m. — March 13 10 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center
Varsity Girls Basketball
Jan. 16 1:45 p.m. @ Jamestown High School
Jan. 19 7 p.m. vs. Williston High School
Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary’s
Jan. 29 6 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School
Jan. 30 2 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Feb. 9 6:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s
Feb. 16 7 p.m. @ Minot High School
Feb. 20 1:45 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School
March 4 2 p.m. — March 6 8 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Girls Basketball Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center
March 11 1 p.m. — March 13 8 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center
Varsity Wrestling
Jan. 14 4:30 p.m. @ St. Mary’s
Jan. 16 3 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School
Jan. 21 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School
Feb. 5 7 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Feb. 6 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School
Feb. 13 8 a.m. — Feb 13 7 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Individual Wrestling Tournament @ Jamestown High School
Feb. 18 11 a.m. — Feb 19 9 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A Team Dual Wrestling State Tournament @ Fargodome
Feb.18 1:30 p.m. — Feb. 20 6 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A Individual Wrestling State Tournament @ Fargodome