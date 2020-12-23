Watford City Logo

Winter sports are officially underway at Watford City High School and there is still one more game for the boys basketball team in December.

The boys basketball team will face Bismarck Legacy on Dec. 29 for their final game of 2020 before the start of the new year.

The Lady Wolves have completed December game play as of Dec. 22 when they defeated Minot High School 57-46.

Wrestling also finished December 2020 competition after a loss on Dec. 19 to Legacy.

Girls basketball will start 2021 game play on Jan. 16 when they face Jamestown, wrestling will pick back up on Jan. 14 in a match against Bismarck St. Mary’s and boys basketball starts 2021 on Jan. 2 in a home game against Mandan.

Although the schedules are final as of Dec. 14, they are still subject to change based on changing COVID-19 conditions.

All schedules were found on the North Dakota High School Activities Association website.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Dec. 29 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy High School

Jan. 2 3 p.m. vs. Mandan High School

Jan. 15 7:45 p.m. @ Mandan High School

Jan. 16 3:30 p.m. @ Jamestown High School

Jan. 19 7:45 p.m. @ Williston High School

Jan. 21 5:45 p.m. vs. Dickinson

Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

Jan. 29 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School

Jan. 30 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High School

Feb. 5 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck Legacy High School

Feb. 9 7 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary’s

Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. @ Minot

Feb. 20 3:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School

Feb. 23 7:45 p.m. vs. Williston High School

March 4 3 p.m. — March 6 10 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Boys Basketball Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center

March 11 2 p.m. — March 13 10 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center

Varsity Girls Basketball

Jan. 16 1:45 p.m. @ Jamestown High School

Jan. 19 7 p.m. vs. Williston High School

Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary’s

Jan. 29 6 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School

Jan. 30 2 p.m. @ Bismarck High School

Feb. 9 6:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary’s

Feb. 16 7 p.m. @ Minot High School

Feb. 20 1:45 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School

March 4 2 p.m. — March 6 8 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Girls Basketball Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center

March 11 1 p.m. — March 13 8 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center

Varsity Wrestling

Jan. 14 4:30 p.m. @ St. Mary’s

Jan. 16 3 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School

Jan. 21 7 p.m. @ Turtle Mountain Community High School

Feb. 5 7 p.m. @ Bismarck High School

Feb. 6 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School

Feb. 13 8 a.m. — Feb 13 7 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Individual Wrestling Tournament @ Jamestown High School

Feb. 18 11 a.m. — Feb 19 9 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A Team Dual Wrestling State Tournament @ Fargodome

Feb.18 1:30 p.m. — Feb. 20 6 p.m. The 2021 NDHSAA Class A Individual Wrestling State Tournament @ Fargodome

Tags

Load comments