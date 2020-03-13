"Watching him in the pool is like watching something you'd see on Animal Planet. He is just an athletic freak of nature."
Those were the words of Williston Coyotes' head swim and dive coach Joe Kemp when describing the ability level of freshman standout Kolden Kringen. As it turned out, Kringen was able to parlay his athletic talents into a first place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (1:58.38), and also earned second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:55.15) at the North Dakota Class A State Swim and Dive Meet, which took place on March 6-7.
The Williston Herald asked Kringen about the experience he had at his first ever statewide competition. Here is what the WHS student-athlete had to say via email:
Describe the feeling of what it was like to compete at the state level
Kringen: It felt great to be able to compete at the state level.
On a scale of 1-10, how nervous were you when your competition began, and what did you do to settle down?
Kringen: I was probably a 7. I was super nervous but I just took deep breaths and kept myself busy.
What was the best piece of advise a coach, teammate or mentor told you before the competition?
Kringen: One of my coaches and family friend told me “you can do anything for five minutes, have a blast and work hard."
What were your expectations heading into state, and did you meet those expectations?
Kringen: Going into state, I mainly wanted to cut time and make finals but getting first was definitely on my mind. I would say I met my expectations.
What was the most memorable moment of the entire experience?
Kringen: The most memorable moments were just spending time with my team and supporting them. I wouldn’t have be able to do it without my teammates and coaches.