Training camp for the 2019 Williston High School boys tennis season is underway. The Williston Herald caught up with tennis coach Heath Glenn to get his thoughts on the upcoming fall campaign, and here is what he had to say.
How many players will be on this year's team?
Glenn: We have 16 this year, so numbers are a little bit down from last year. We had close to 25 kids on the team a year ago. We just graduated a big senior class, seven seniors in total.
With such a young core group, what are your expectations going into the year?
Glenn: From a coaching standpoint, we still anticipate getting to the state tournament. It's a lofty goal, but that is our goal. It's a goal that can be accomplished, but it's going to be a steep hill to climb.
Who is the most experienced player on the team this year?
Glenn: Parker Rude is our lone senior on the club, and he plays very aggressively. He only knows one pace, and that is to put his foot on the gas and go. I think he will be the guy leading the team this year.
What would you consider a positive season for a rebuilding team?
Glenn: I want us to compete with the rest of the clubs in the WDA. When we match up against the deeper teams, I just want to be able to compete and get that experience. From there, it's all about our guys playing hard and progressing, so they can carry that experience over to next year.
What are your first impressions of the team through the first week of training camp?
Glenn: My first impressions are that the guys have totally bought into the system that I'm trying to implement. I've been coaching these players for several years, so they've grown to know me and I feel like I have their trust. I've been impressed with the effort level they have shown in camp.