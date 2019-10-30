On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Williston Coyotes boys cross country team was unable to defend their 2018 state championship as they finished in second place to Bismarck Century at the Souris Valley Golf Course, in Minot. Afterwards, Coyotes head coach Shane Wahlstrom shared his thoughts on Williston's efforts at state, as well as his impressions of the overall season.
How would you describe your team's performance at state?
Wahlstrom: We didn't run our best on Saturday, but a second place finish is nothing to hang our heads about. Century's team ran very well and it would have been difficult to beat them had we run our best. I'm super proud of this group, they have given so much effort and time to our program.
In your opinion, how was Bismarck Century able to capture the state title away from Williston?
Wahlstrom: Looking back, they were the better team on Saturday. I think they were more focused and more mentally prepared to win on that day.
Do you feel the windy and blustery conditions in Minot played a role in the outcome of the meet?
Wahlstrom: The weather was tough. Some of our guys may have been under-dressed for the conditions which is maybe why some of us struggled more than others.
After the competition, what was your message to the team?
Wahlstrom: I just told them how proud I was of their efforts all season. We had a great year any way you look at it. These guys represent the Coyotes and their community with pride.
With five of your top athletes graduating next year, (Micade Shumway, Leif Larsen, Will Olson, Tyrel Ackman, Gavin Jorgenson) what are your thoughts on next year's team?
Wahlstrom: We do graduate five great seniors, but the thing is that they lead really well. Our tradition and culture will continue on because of their leadership and hard work throughout their years on our team.