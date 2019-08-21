The Tioga Pirates, coming off a 2-6 season, will open up their 2019 campaign at home against New Salem/Almont on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Williston Herald spoke to long time Tioga head football coach Tim Schaffer to get his thoughts before the season. Here is what he had to say.
What has been the main focus during training camp?
Schaffer: Conditioning. We are trying to get ready to play 11-man football again. For the last four years, we’ve been playing 9-man, so we are trying to have everybody ready to make that transition.
What is the biggest adjustment going from 9-man to 11-man football?
Schaffer: The speed of the game is a big adjustment, and 11-man can sometimes be a more physical game when you put four more players on the field, so we’ve got to adapt to that.
What are some of the things the team needs to improve upon to have a better year in 2019?
Schaffer: We need to work on competing and getting better in the trenches up front. Also, we gave up alot of big plays last year, so we need to tighten that up heading into this year.
Who are some players that you are expecting to have a major impact?
Schaffer: Our senior running back and linebacker Keenen Volz will have an opportunity to step up and show what he can do. I also expect the Garcia boys, Elio and Hugo, to do some things for us offensively and defensively.
How can this team reach its full potential?
Schaffer: We need work as a team and understand what everybody’s job is. It’s all about trusting that your teammate is going to do his job so you can do your job. I’d also like to see us become more physical on defense.