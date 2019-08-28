Heading into their season opening matchup with the Watford City Wolves on Friday, Aug. 30, the Williston Herald asked several members of the Coyotes football team their thoughts on the upcoming 2019 campaign. Here were some of their answers.
1) What did you do to get ready for the season?
Jeremiah MacSteves: A couple of my friends and I went to Retreat and hit the treadmills to get in shape. We would do that in the summer time about three times a week.
J.J. Williams: I went to a few football camps over the summer, I tried to lift weights at least two or three times a day. I weighed about 160 pounds last year, so I wanted to come into this year at about 175 or 180 and add a little more power to my game.
Jericho Burbank: As a team, we just worked a bunch and went to alot of team camps. There was a great amount of team bonding that went on.
Charlie Whitlock: We had workouts together every day of the week as a football team and we were doing that all summer, so I think we are really well prepared.
2) What are your overall goals coming into this year?
Jeremiah MacSteves: I just want to do better than I did last year. You always want to set the bar higher coming into a new year.
J.J. Williams: I want to be a more downhill runner this year. Last season, I was more of a finesse type running back bouncing things to the outside.
Denver Sheets: I definitely want to get to the playoffs and hopefully make it all the to state.
Charlie Whitlock: We want to get alot more wins than we did last year, that's our main goal. We are really going to try to make the playoffs, and I think we have a really good chance at it.
3) Williston had a tough season in 2018 going 1-8, what will be the key to turning things around?
Jeremiah MacSteves: As a team, I just think we need to believe in ourselves and trust one another. we have to believe that one of our teammates is going to make the right plays and trust the process.
J.J. Williams: We've done alot of team bonding activities and we have a large number of seniors this year, so I think our maturity and leadership should take us a long way.
Jericho Burbank: We just need to work harder, we are hungry for it.
Charlie Whitlock: Last year, we had good players, but we just couldn't come together, and I think this year we have a better bond and we're going to be working together as a team.
4) Do you have any specific individual goals coming into 2019?
Jeremiah MacSteves: No, I just want to contribute to the team in any way I can.
J.J. Williams: First off, I want to have a great season as a team, but individually, my goal is to become the Gatorade Player of the Year. I think it is very achievable.
Jericho Burbank: I would like to get 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. My career high in touchdowns for a season is 10, so I would like to top that as a receiver. And now, I'll be starting on defense too as a safety, so I want to get alot of picks.
Denver Sheets: Last year it was hard news that I was the last one voted out of all-state honors, so this year I'm going to continue to work hard for that. I also want to have 1,000 yard receiving.
5) What is your favorite part about starting a new season?
Jeremiah MacSteves: Making new opportunities. They say not every day is guaranteed, so I try to come out here and do as much as I can.
J.J. Williams: Just being out with my buddies and having fun, the camaraderie is great.
Jericho Burbank: Starting fresh with a new team gives everybody a nice clean slate to prove people wrong.
Denver Sheets: It's exciting getting new guys in here, and seeing everyone coming together as a team.