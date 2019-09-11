Coming off their 62-16 demolition of the Trenton Tigers on Friday, Sept. 6, the Ray/Powers Lake Outlaws were ready to fight. Heading to their home-matchup against Divide County, Outlaws co-head coach Seth Wisthoff believes his unit is ready to give the Maroons all they can handle.
What has been the key to having such a high-powered offense in the past two games?
Wisthoff: Balance. We have had a lot of guys contributing in all facets. Running the ball hard, throwing on target, blocking through the whistle, and running clean routes and catching the ball. We can always improve in those areas but we have been able to score points because guys are putting in great effort doing those things.
The defense has also been rolling along, which players from that unit have really stood out to you in the first three games of the season?
Wisthoff: On defense we have been able to play a lot of guys, and everyone that has come in has been willing to play hard and fly to the ball. We like to emphasize getting to the ball and the guys have responded well.
The club has rebounded well after the opening week loss to Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, what has changed since that point?
Wisthoff: I think we have started to come together as a team better. We still have a long way to go, but our guys are starting to gel and hopefully we lean on each other and stay in the hunt.
What areas of the game would you like to improve on as the season continues?
Wisthoff: We have been maturing a lot these first few weeks and that needs to continue for us to be successful. Young guys are going to have to log a lot of minutes for us and we need them to play at a high level all of the time.
On Sept. 13, you will host (2-1) Divide County. What do you know about the Maroons and what will you need to do in order to win?
Wisthoff: Divide is much improved from last year and is a physical, hungry team. They like to pound the rock and play physical defense. We are hoping to stop the run and match their physicality this week.