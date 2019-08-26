Following Ray's 26-21 defeat at the hands of Mohall/Lansford/Sherwood on Friday, Aug. 23, the Williston Herald spoke with first year Ray/Powers Lake co-head coach Seth Wisthoff. Here is what the coach had to say about his team's performance.
What would you say were the factors that led to the loss?
Wisthoff: There were some holes in our defense and I thought MLS did a great job of exploiting those weaknesses. And offensively, we just couldn't get into a rhythm, it definitely wasn't the outcome we were hoping for.
What adjustments need to be made this week?
Wisthoff: There's not one glaring thing that we need to change, it's all about doing the little things better. I thought the effort level was good across the board, but I want our guys to play with more aggression.
How did training camp go for your club?
Wisthoff: I thought our camp went well. Losing six seniors who were two-way starters for us last year, we are a young team with some holes to fill. I tell our players to just get after it and be themselves. I really think we can be a dangerous team come playoff time.
What do you know about your next opponent, Parshall/White Shield?
Wisthoff: Unfortunately, we do not know a whole lot because they are coming off a bye week. But we have the film from last year, so we can study their schemes to get a feel for what they can do.