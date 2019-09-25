By virtue of a 37-0 victory over Lewis and Clark-Berthold on Sept. 20, the Ray-Powers Lake Outlaws (4-1) came away with their fourth straight win. The Williston Herald asked Ray-Powers Lake co-head coach Seth Wisthoff about his club’s recent hot streak, as well as their upcoming matchup with the Surrey Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 27. Here is what the coach had to say.
How were you able to take complete control in last week’s game?
Wisthoff: Berthold was a solid team and they made a lot of plays. The score was not a true picture of how close the game was. Our guys overcame some adversity early and were able to put some points up in the second half.
What makes your offensive so explosive, and what makes your defense so tough to score against?
Wisthoff: Offensively we always want to be balanced. We like to have several ways that we feel we can attack. That way when teams work to make us one dimensional, we still have options to go to. Defensively our effort has been great. We emphasize getting a lot of hats to the ball and when we do that, we can bring guys down even if the first player doesn’t make the tackle.
After four straight convincing victories, how do you guard against complacency?
Wisthoff: The best thing to keep our guys working is for them to watch film. The more you watch, the more you see what the opposition can and can’t do. When we see the film we know that Surrey is a solid opponent for our next game, and that nothing is going to come easy.
Do you think this squad has the potential to finish the regular season without another loss?
Wisthoff: We like to believe that we can compete with every team on our schedule. We also believe that it is important to improve every week. If we can constantly improve, by the end of the season we will be a much different team than we were in the beginning of the year.
What do you know about your next opponent Surrey (4-1), and what needs to happen in order for you to extend your winning streak?
Wisthoff: Surrey is a well coached football team that has athletes at every position. Guys are going to need to stay focused and understand their role in every situation for us to be successful this week. As a team we have talked about each game from here on out having a playoff atmosphere. We want to take every opponent seriously and make sure that we always put our best foot forward.