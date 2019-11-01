On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Ray/Powers Lake Outlaws (7-2) suffered a 48-6 season ending defeat in their opening round playoff matchup against Grand County Flasher.
The Williston Herald asked co-head coach Seth Wisthoff for his thoughts on the game, as well as what fans can expect from his club next fall. Here is what the Outlaws football coach had to say.
From your vantage point, what difficulties did you face against GCF?
Wisthoff: Grant County Flasher was a well coached team with a lot of athletes all over the field. They had a lot of ways to attack, and we weren't able to counter all of their weapons.
What was your message to the team after the game?
Wisthoff: There is life outside of football. Sports are great because they give kids a chance to be in intense real life situations and learn how to react in those situations. Our emphasis is always on our team to become men of character. We define character as doing what's right regardless of the circumstance. When our guys face a loss like that, we want them to keep it in perspective and learn from it.
Overall, how would you summarize the season you just had, and the experience of working with this group of players?
Wisthoff: Each season is unique and each season brings with it ups and downs. This season was a blast, our team improved from day one and it was a true joy to work with them this season.
What was the biggest accomplishment of the 2019 campaign?
Wisthoff: The growth of the players is always the biggest accomplishment. We want these guys to grow both on and off the field as men of character. I believe we were able to do that this season.
What would you like to see from the team next year?
Wisthoff: Most of the change that happens from season to season takes place in the offseason. We have challenged our guys to get in the weight room and to get bigger faster and stronger for next season. A good work ethic and to be able to delay gratification are great attributes for our guys to learn during a long offseason.