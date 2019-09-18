On Friday, Sept. 13, the Ray/Powers Lake Outlaws (3-1) earned their third straight victory of the season in a 45-16 home contest over Divide County. The Williston Herald asked Outlaws co-head coach Seth Wisthoff about his club's recent performance, here is what he had to say.
What were some of the keys to victory against Divide County?
Wisthoff: Again we we were able to have a balanced attack on Friday night. We were able to establish the run early and we were able to complete some big passes when we needed. I was really proud of the entire team and how we pulled together.
After your opening week loss, what have you seen from your players that has led to your success?
Wisthoff: The opening loss gave us a renewed sense of focus. Guys have been locked in and it has showed in practice and on the game field.
What do you think your club needs to do in order to maintain this level of consistency?
Wisthoff: That is a big emphasis for us this week is consistency. You don't win a championship in the middle of the season, so we want our guys to work at playing at a high level each and every play. If we can continue to work at and improve in that area by the end of the season we hope to be competitive with everyone.
Lewis and Clark will be your next opponent on Sept. 20. What do you know about that team and what will be the keys to victory?
Wisthoff: Lewis and Clark has some good athletes that can run around and make plays. We need to be sound on special teams, offense and defense. If we take plays off they will catch us and or blow right by us.