With a record of 6-1, Ray/Powers Lake had their Oct. 11 home regular-season finale against Towner-Granville-Upham postponed due to weather. The game is now slated to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Williston Herald asked RPL co-head coach Seth Wisthoff for his thoughts on the one-week delay and if that has affected his club's preparation. Here is what the Outlaws football coach had to say.
With last week's game postponed, what did the team do during the bye week?
Wisthoff: We were able to give the guys a little time off for them to hopefully recharge their batteries. Now we are back to a preparation week. The guys have done a good job of staying focused throughout the chaos caused by the weather.
What can you do as a coach to keep the weekly routine as normal as possible for the players?
Wisthoff: This week, with a Saturday game, can be treated like a playoff week. It can be valuable experience to learn to get up for a Saturday afternoon game when you haven't had the normal pregame routine of a school day. Teaching our kids to adapt and handle situations appropriately can really benefit them outside of football as well.
How do you plan to attack TGU, and what matchups do you think are in your favor?
Wisthoff: TGU is a well-coached group. We had a battle with them last year in the playoffs and our team learned they are physical and fundamental. They play the game the way it is suppose to be played, and we will need to be ready in all facets of the game.
What details are you going over in practice this week to ensure success on Saturday?
Wisthoff: We say often that the teams that block and tackle the best are the teams that come out on top. Both of those areas will be a focus during the week.
Talk about the progress this group has made from training camp up to now
Wisthoff: I am so proud of this team and their growth so far this year. Many players were asked to step into new roles and in the beginning we felt a lot of growing pains. The positive is that the guys were willing to grow.
We made some mistakes early and teams were able to capitalize on those mistakes. Each week our consistency has improved and our guys have shown up daily with an attitude to get better. It has been a true joy to be on this journey with this group.