On Saturday, Nov. 9, the MonDak Thunder kept their state championship hopes alive with a second round victory over previously undefeated Hot Springs, 48-12. The win included a 32-point outburst in the second quarter.
Now just two victories away from capturing their first Class C-6 state crown since 2017, the Williston Herald asked Thunder coach J.R. Johnson about his team’s most recent performance, as well as a breakdown of this week’s upcoming matchup against the Wibaux Longhorns on Nov. 16.
What were the keys to victory against Hot Springs?
Johnson: We took away their favorite offensive sets. I thought we did a nice job of containing their athletes and eliminating the big plays they’ve relied on throughout the year. We were more physical than them, but ultimately it just came down to fundamentals--blocking and tackling.
What is the best aspect of this team right now that makes the Thunder so dangerous?
Johnson: Momentum and confidence. We’re playing good football at the right time of the year. The kids believe in our game plan, they believe in one another, and they believe in themselves.
What is the most enjoyable part about this postseason run?
Johnson: I’ve enjoyed watching our kids gain confidence, on and off the field. It’s easy to see that the kids are having fun, and having contributed to that is gratifying. Also, I’ve witnessed these kids willing to put the team first.
Due to weekly match-ups, some kids have had their playing time limited, and some have been forced to play positions they’re not used to. I’m thankful to have players that are willing to do whatever is best for the team.
What would winning a state championship mean to you personally, and to the program?
Johnson: That’s a great question, but we take the playoffs one week at a time, and this week, it’s Wibaux. Focusing my attention on anything other than Wibaux, would just be a distraction.
What do you know about your next opponent Wibaux, and what will be your approach in that game?
Coming from our Eastern conference, they’re a familiar opponent. They combine sound fundamentals with a dynamic offense and a strong defense. They deserve to be playing this late in the year, but so do we.