On Saturday, Aug. 31, the MonDak Thunder of Grenora/Westby won their season opener in convincing fashion, 48-12 over the Roy/Winifred Outlaws.
With MonDak's next game against the Savage Warriors on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Williston Herald asked first-year Thunder head coach J.R. Johnson about his club's performance from the previous week, and what MonDak needs to do to win their second ballgame of the season.
What were the mains keys to victory against Roy/Winifred?
Johnson: We remained focused on our fundamentals and kept things simple--blocking, tackling and executing our plays. Defensively, we didn't have much to go off, in terms of a scouting report. We looked at what they did last year and tried to minimize our checks down to our base defenses. Offensively, we ran the formations that we were most comfortable with. We were able to expose a couple of weaknesses on their defense and took advantage of that.
Who were some of your top performers, and what did they do to contribute?
Johnson: I was happy with how our offensive line blocked--seniors like Christian Melby, Jack Solberg and Owen Nelson opened up some nice running lanes for fellow senior Jarod Muller, and he capitalized on that. Meanwhile, junior Keegan Nelson played his usual role of Mr. Consistency on both sides of the ball. Another senior, Ridge Sargent, also had a good day scoring a couple touchdowns on offense, returning a kickoff for a score, and made an interception.
How would you rate the effort level of the team in that game?
Johnson: I was satisfied with our effort in the game, as well as throughout our week of preparation. In the early stages of the season, its a little more challenging for players, and coaches, to remained focused throughout the game. Its important to condition their thought process, in addition to conditioning their bodies. We want our kids to focus on the next play--alignment, assignment and execute.
What were some of the things you saw from your club that you would like to improve on moving forward?
Johnson: We need to improve on fundamentals and consistency, and that will remain a constant. You can design the best play in the world on paper, but if no one can block, you're just spinning your wheels. The same goes for defense and tackling.
What do you know about your next opponent, Savage, and what do you need to do to win?
Johnson: I see a team that made alot of improvements throughout their season last year. I know they have a few athletes that we'll need to contain. They didn't play last week, so again, we don't have much to base our scouting report on. We're anticipating they'll try to spread the field a bit. Offensively, we'll try to expand our playbook a bit, but we're not going to abandon our core sets.