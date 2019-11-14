The Coyotes will begin their 2019-2020 boys swim and dive season with the Williston Sprint Meet on Saturday, Dec. 14. WHS head swim and dive coach Joe Kemp had a chance to share his thoughts on last year’s team, as well as what he expects from the Coyotes this year. Here is what he had to say.
Describe the kind of season you had last year, what went well, and what are some of the things you need to work on?
Kemp: The difference between last year and this is bound to be significant, considering after last year, we lost over half of our team to graduation and moving. The list of new athletes far outweighs the list of returning athletes.
Last year, the group was one that had been together for many years.
This year, a new team will be forming. Of the list of new athletes, many have had major success with the Sea Lions or cross country programs. They are young, but their resumes are dynamic. It will be an interesting season.
With no seniors on this year’s squad, who are some underclassmen that you expect big things from this season?
Kemp: Tyler Jorgenson, Kolden Kringen, David Luthy, Caleb Osborn, Reese Holder, Ethan Babcock, Zach Morenski, and Tayder Jones, who is in his fourth season with the program, but this will be his first year as a diver.
What goals do you have for the club, and what would you consider a successful campaign?
Kemp: We want to create a unified team that supports and allows new leaders to emerge. Making the athletes “fans” of their teammates and ultimately and finishing in the top eight in state is also a big goal.
Athletes like Jorgenson and Kringen have an opportunity at top eight finishes at state. It would be great to see those two have individual success. I would also like to put some relay teams together that can be competitive in the championships heats at state.
What is your favorite part about gearing up for a new season?
Kemp: I love the excitement of the athletes and hearing the ambitious side of their goals. The road becomes long throughout the season, and it is much easier to set goals high before you experience adversity. Those high goals are what the kids feel they are capable of and they are usually pretty accurate.