Following their 13-0 defeat by Bismarck Century on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Williston Coyotes boys soccer team has had a rough start to the year. Despite enduring early season struggles, head coach Ryan Stebbins is optimistic about growing the boys varsity program. Sharing his early season thoughts with the Williston Herald, here is what coach Stebbins had to say.
What have you seen from the club overall thus far?
Stebbins: I’ve seen a lot of growth and improvement from both the JV and varsity teams. Both squads are very young this year with JV having 14 middle schoolers and varsity having only 4 seniors.
How has your team done as far as transferring their practice experience into the actual games?
Stebbins: The players have been doing very well in the last few games in bringing what we’ve been working on in practice to the game pitch. It just hasn’t transferred into goals yet, but it’s coming. One challenge is we only get to practice on our turf field, where we play our matches, once a week due to sharing it with the football team. Thus, we practice on the grass and play on turf, which is difficult because the ball moves much quicker and bounces more on turf.
Describe the morale of the team at this point in the year
Stebbins: Overall, morale is remaining positive. After last season where we steamrolled into the league with 8 wins and 50 goals scored, I think everyone, including me, thought we would be getting better results than what we’ve been seeing. We were only JV last year, however, and we lost some very talented players at the end of the year due to graduations and players moving away, a challenge all too common in Williston. Our guys are still hungry for goals and still have the desire to win so that is fueling our progression.
Who have been some of your most notable players and what have they done to contribute?
Stebbins: Our two goalies, Sean Allen and Andrey Moreno, have been putting on very impressive displays in goal with dozens of saves in every half they play. They’ve been equally good at taking turns, sometimes even switching at halftime, and coming off the bench and performing.
What are you expecting from your team moving forward?
Stebbins: Going forward, we only have room to grow and improve. I’m proud of the guys leaving it all out on the field game in and game out and keeping their heads high, even in the face of defeat. And then I’m equally proud that they are all coming to practice the next day in good spirits and hungry to start playing.