On Monday, Aug. 12, the Alexander Comets opened their first day of training camp for six-man football. The Williston Herald asked fourth year Alexander head coach Christopher Gillespie for his thoughts on the upcoming season. Here is what he had to say.
When you reflect on last season, what stands out to you the most?
Gillespie: We were able to beat teams that we had previous lost to the last few years. I am really proud of the progress the program has made during that time.
Heading into this training camp, what goals do you have for the team?
Gillespie: First off, we’ve got to find a new quarterback, and find everybody’s new positions, it kind of seems to change every year. And of course, we have to start getting back into cardio shape for six man football.
Who are some of your top returning players who figure to have an impact this season?
Gillespie: Running back Jayden Ybarra is going to be a key performer for our offense this year. He had an excellent season last year, and I’m excited to see what he can do this year.
What will be the key to maximizing your team’s potential in 2019?
Gillespie: It’s all about consistency and each player executing their own assignments. If we can accomplish that, we will have the best chance to succeed.
What is the most exciting part about gearing up for another season of football?
Gillespie: Seeing the look of excitement in everybody’s eyes as they get ready to go back to school and play another year.