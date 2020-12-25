Tenzin Yingsel Gyaltsen is one of two students who recently committed to play volleyball at Williston State College starting fall 2021.
Gyaltsen played at St. Anthony Village High School in Minneapolis, and while answering questions about her recruitment process and why she picked WSC, she said she is looking forward to next season.
Q. What drew you to WSC and how did you come to pick the Tetons? What was the college selection process like for you?
A. During my recruitment process I was hopeless at first. I thought that since I started so late in my career I wouldn’t be able to play in the future. That didn’t stop me though. I reached out to many schools and schools started to recognize me and my skills. I started to get very hopeful and excited. As I started to reach the end of my season, I got a good sense of what kind of team I would like to be apart of. When coach Hinck’s reached out to me it was super easy to talk to her and she was very open and welcoming. I started to dig more into the program and realized that I loved it.
Q. What are you hoping to bring to the team next year? What are your goals for volleyball?
A. I hope to bring a lot of energy next year to Williston. I hope to gain knowledge on the way I play and the sport from my teammates and the coaches. My goals for volleyball is to take it as far and as long I can. Also to reach my highest potential as a player.
Q. Aside from volleyball, what are your goals for college? It’s an exciting time but are you nervous, excited, anxious, etc. about starting this new chapter?
A. My goals for college is to really stay focused on my studies, but also enjoy the life and people around me. I am a little bit nervous to be leaving home and make new friends,but everyone seems super welcoming and nice.
Q. What are you looking forward to the most next fall?
A. The biggest thing I’m looking forward to next fall is meeting new people and hopefully getting in the gym with my team.