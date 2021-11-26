The Williston High School boys hockey team is expected to have an outstanding season this year.
In fact, Nick Hulberg from the PSP Network said during the network’s preseason preview show on Nov. 18 that this could be Williston’s year.
The PSP Network predicted that Williston will win the West Region title and will be No. 1 in the WDA.
Plus, in the first coaches’ poll of the season, Williston was predicted to finish first.
Hulberg said Williston is going to be one of the teams to beat, and that is true, just look at last year.
They were 8-7 in the WDA, 10-9 overall, they had a great lineup with seniors Kyle Mishke and Hunter Rossland at the helm, and they made their first state appearance since 2010.
This year, what will particularly help the Coyotes are the returners.
Forward Ashton Collings, defender Jackson Ekblad, forward Carter Bakken and goaltender Mason Haugenoe will be four key players this season and each player has a star-studded record.
Collings finished last season with the most points on the team.
He had the most goals and assists with 19 and 16, respectively, and finished the season with 35 points.
Ekblad was right behind Collings, scoring 16 goals, racking up 12 assists and finishing with 28 points on the season.
Bakken finished behind Mishke, and had 18 points on the season with six goals and 12 assists.
Haugenoe is a talented goalie. Last season he had an 89.7 save percentage overall (he saved 586 goals out of 653 shots made).
But the PSP Network didn’t mention other returning players who will also be instrumental to Williston’s success.
There’s forward Landon Thiessen, defenders Riley Erickson and Haden Bergstrom, and forward Anthony Hickel.
Thiessen had 11 points on the season (eight goals and three assists), Erickson had nine points (two goals and seven assists), Bergstrom had eight points (five goals and three assists), and Hickel had seven points (one goal and six assists).
Needless to say, the Coyotes’ roster is strong and packed with experience.
But as the PSP Network pointed out, the Coyotes did lose Kyle Mischke and Hunter Rossland, however with Collings, Ekblad and Bakken filling their shoes, losing them shouldn’t hurt.
Here’s a look at the Coyotes’ roster:
Carsen Raaum, junior, defender
Spencer Schipferling, sophomore, defender
Landon Thiessen, junior, forward
Bode Ekblad, freshman, goaltender
Justin Heller, senior, defender
Brady Benth, sophomore, forward
Anthony Hickel, junior, forward
Riley Erickson, junior, defender
Jackson Ekblad, senior, defender
Breyden Ekblad, senior, forward
Mathew Schmit, freshman, forward
Trypp Harris, sophomore, forward
Colby Nehring, senior, forward/defender
Chase Brannin, senior, forward
Mason Haugenoe, senior, goaltender
Jacob Tostenson, sophomore, forward
Carter Bakken, senior, forward
Wyler Mitchell, junior, forward
Connor Ekblad, sophomore, defender
Ashton Collings, senior, forward
Dylan Morgan, sophomore, defender
Haden Bergstrom, junior, defender
The Coyotes open the season Nov. 30 in Dickinson. Their home opener is Dec. 18 and they will host Bismarck High.