The Mandan High School girls tennis team received seven first place votes and 62 points to take the top spot in the annual WDA girls' tennis coaches preseason poll.
The poll was released on April 12.
Mandan is the defending WDA Champion from 2019, which was the last season played.
Minot was second after collecting 57 points and the other two first place votes. Legacy was third with 49 points.
Dickinson was fourth in voting with 35 points. Century and St. Mary's tied for fifth with 32 points. Jamestown was seventh with 28 points. Williston was eighth with 17 points and Bismarck High was ninth with 12 points.
Teams received eight points for a first place vote; seven points for second place; six for third place; five for fourth place; four for fifth place; three for sixth; two for seventh; and one for eighth.
Coaches did not include their teams in voting. The poll was conducted by Matt Mullally, WDA executive secretary.
This year marks the 44th WDA/West Region girls' tennis season and it starts Friday, April 16, weather permitting, with several non-conference duals.
The Minot Round Robin Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 17. This year's West Region Tournament is again hosted by Jamestown, May 27-29.
The state tournament is again in Grand Forks, June 3-5.