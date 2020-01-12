On Saturday, Jan. 11, several Williston High School varsity sports teams were in action.
- In basketball, the WHS boys team lost at Mandan 69-53. As for the Coyote girls team, they lost in overtime to Mandan, 54-51.
- In hockey, the Coyote boys squad suffered a 4-3 overtime home loss at the hands of Mayville-Portland. Meanwhile, the Williston girls team was defeated 2-0 on the road by West Fargo United.
- In boys swimming, Williston registered a third place finish in the Coyote Invite, ending the afternoon with 409 team points.
- In wrestling, the Coyotes took 28th place at the Bismarck Rotary Tournament.